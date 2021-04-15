Cardinals Weekly: Arenado's arrival and Yadi's date with history

While the record may just be .500, the Cardinals have had some memorable moments early in this 2021 season. We talk it all over on this episode of Cardinals Weekly

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have started off their season with a 6-6 record, but have also had some memorable moments. From Arenado's arrival in St. Louis with a clutch, eighth-inning, go-ahead homer, to Kolten Wong's emotional ovation and eventually Yadier Molina's historic 2,000th game it was a big week.

We break it all down, including the Cardinals inconsistencies on this episode of Cardinals Weekly with Corey Miller and Ahmad Hicks. Corey and Ahmad also tackle what they would change if they were in charge of baseball and Ahmad tries to stump Corey with Cardinals trivia.

