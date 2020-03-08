Reports: Cardinals-White Sox game at 'Field of Dreams' in Iowa canceled

On Wednesday, Cardinals' President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said he was not aware of a cancellation of the event

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals won't be traveling to Detroit this week to play the Tigers and that appears to not be the only game the team won't be playing as scheduled.

On Wednesday the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the Cardinals and White Sox game at the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville, Iowa had been canceled.

The Des Moines Register is also reporting the game has been called off.

Rosenthal said it was more related to logistical issues and not the recent positive tests from the Cardinals.

In a Zoom meeting with members of the media, Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said he was not aware of any cancellation of the event.

Cardinals-White Sox game at Field of Dreams next Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa cancelled, sources tell The Athletic. Reasoning not believed to be tied to additional positive tests on Cardinals. More a logistical problem. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 3, 2020

The Cardinals were actually a replacement team for the event, which was originally slated to feature the White Sox and New York Yankees.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals announced the team had 13 members of the organization who had now tested positive for COVID-19. The team's series against the Detroit Tigers the upcoming week has been postponed.

Of the 13 positives, seven were players and six were staff.

The team missed the entire past weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers and have been quarantined in their hotel rooms since Friday.

The Cardinals are hoping to resume their schedule on Friday in St. Louis against the Chicago Cubs.