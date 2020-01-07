Cardinals are leading contenders to face White Sox in 2020 game at 'Field of Dreams' in Iowa

The Cardinals could be bringing baseball heaven to Iowa this summer for a special game at the filming location of one of the most iconic baseball movies ever

ST. LOUIS — They built it, and the Cardinals could be coming.

On Wednesday, 5 On Your Side sports director Frank Cusumano confirmed the Cardinals are "a leading contender" to play the Chicago White Sox in a game at the "Field of Dreams" in Iowa this upcoming season.

The game was originally scheduled for Aug. 13 between the White Sox and New York Yankees.

Now, with MLB teams only playing opponents from their own division and alternate league counterpart division due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cardinals could be filling the Yankees' slot.

NBC Sports Chicago is reporting it is a done deal, with the Cardinals as the opponent for the White Sox.

A temporary 8,000 seat stadium was built on the site of the original filming location for the 1989 movie in Dyersville, Iowa, for a Major League game to be played this season.

It is not yet known if fans will be admitted for the game.

The 60-game Major League season is set to begin on either July 23 or 24, with teams reporting to training camps the first week of July.