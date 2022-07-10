Cardinals announce Wild Card Series roster

Game 1 is Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

ST. LOUIS — There's nothing like October baseball in St. Louis. The Cardinals announced the Wild Card card series roster Friday, ahead of the day game against the Phillies.

José Quintana, and Miles Mikolas had already been announced as pitchers for Game 1 and Game 2 respectively. Fans will be glad to see Adam Wainwright, though he has had issues in the last six starts.

Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Albert Pujols were among the infielders. Dylan Carlson, Lars Nootbaar and Juan Yepez were among choices for the outfield.

The Official 2022 Wild Card Series Roster: pic.twitter.com/kliF6L8jEm — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 7, 2022

The reaction to Paul Dejong's inclusion on the roster was lukewarm.

The Cardinals shared the lineup for the game on Twitter:

Lars Nootbaar Albert Pujols Paul Goldschmidt Nolan Arenado Brendan Donovan Dylan Carlson Corey Dickerson Yadier Molina Tommy Edman Jose Quintana