Cardinals announce wild card series roster

On Sunday, the Cards clinched their spot in the playoffs with a 5-2 win against the Milwaukee Brewers
Credit: AP
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Alex Reyes (29) and catcher Yadier Molina (4) celebrate after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game to earn a playoff birth Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced their 28-man active roster for their best-of-three wild card series against the San Diego Padres.

The Cardinals wild card series roster includes:

Pitchers – Génesis Cabrera, Jack Flaherty, Giovanny Gallegos, Austin Gomber, Ryan Helsley, Kwang Hyun Kim, Andrew Miller, Johan Oviedo, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Alex Reyes, Adam Wainwright, Tyler Webb and Kodi Whitley

Catchers – Andrew Knizner, Yadier Molina and Matt Wieters

Infielders – Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Brad Miller, Rangel Ravelo and Kolten Wong

Outfielders – Harrison Bader, Dylan Carlson, Austin Dean, Dexter Fowler and Tyler O’Neill.

