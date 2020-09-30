Cardinals announce wild card series roster

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced their 28-man active roster for their best-of-three wild card series against the San Diego Padres.
The Cardinals wild card series roster includes:
Pitchers – Génesis Cabrera, Jack Flaherty, Giovanny Gallegos, Austin Gomber, Ryan Helsley, Kwang Hyun Kim, Andrew Miller, Johan Oviedo, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Alex Reyes, Adam Wainwright, Tyler Webb and Kodi Whitley
Catchers – Andrew Knizner, Yadier Molina and Matt Wieters
Infielders – Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Brad Miller, Rangel Ravelo and Kolten Wong
Outfielders – Harrison Bader, Dylan Carlson, Austin Dean, Dexter Fowler and Tyler O’Neill.
On Sunday, the Cards clinched their spot in the playoffs with a 5-2 win against the Milwaukee Brewers.