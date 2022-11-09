Cardinals announce Winter Warm-Up dates, tickets and specials

The fundraiser event is set to take place Jan. 14-16, 2023 at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village. Single-day and three-day passes will be available.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals and Cardinals Care announced their 26th annual Winter Warm-Up fundraising event Wednesday.

The fundraiser event is set to take place Jan. 14-16 at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village.

During Winter Warm-up, there will be entertainment, live auctions, autographs and special presentations at Ballpark Village. Busch Stadium will have the Cardinals Care Store, silent auctions, autograph stations and an exhibit hall featuring a variety of sports memorabilia. Kid-friendly activities will be available throughout the weekend.

Three-day weekend tickets and hotel packages at Live! by Loews - St. Louis and The Westin St. Louis are set to go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 25.

Autograph tickets will go on sale in mid-December and single-day tickets will be available on Jan. 6, 2023.

Fans who purchase Winter Warm-Up tickets can enjoy access to family-friendly activities including a tour of the Cardinals Clubhouse and admission to the Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum.

Proceeds from the event will go towards Cardinals Care programs including Redbird Rookies, a free, non-competitive baseball/softball program for kids, the youth ballfield program and the grant program.

Find more information about the St. Louis Cardinals' Winter Warm-up on their website.

In addition to the Winter Warm-Up, the Cardinals have announced the return of the annual Cardinals Caravan.

Cardinals Caravan is a traveling roadshow that brings current players, alumni and broadcasters to 20 cities throughout Cardinals Nation over a four-day span. This event will take place from Jan. 13-16, 2023.