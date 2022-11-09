x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
STL Cardinals

Cardinals announce Winter Warm-Up dates, tickets and specials

The fundraiser event is set to take place Jan. 14-16, 2023 at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village. Single-day and three-day passes will be available.
Photos from the 2016 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals and Cardinals Care announced their 26th annual Winter Warm-Up fundraising event Wednesday.

The fundraiser event is set to take place Jan. 14-16 at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village.

During Winter Warm-up, there will be entertainment, live auctions, autographs and special presentations at Ballpark Village. Busch Stadium will have the Cardinals Care Store, silent auctions, autograph stations and an exhibit hall featuring a variety of sports memorabilia. Kid-friendly activities will be available throughout the weekend.

Three-day weekend tickets and hotel packages at Live! by Loews - St. Louis and The Westin St. Louis are set to go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 25.

Autograph tickets will go on sale in mid-December and single-day tickets will be available on Jan. 6, 2023.

Fans who purchase Winter Warm-Up tickets can enjoy access to family-friendly activities including a tour of the Cardinals Clubhouse and admission to the Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum.

Proceeds from the event will go towards Cardinals Care programs including Redbird Rookies, a free, non-competitive baseball/softball program for kids, the youth ballfield program and the grant program.

Find more information about the St. Louis Cardinals' Winter Warm-up on their website.

In addition to the Winter Warm-Up, the Cardinals have announced the return of the annual Cardinals Caravan.

Cardinals Caravan is a traveling roadshow that brings current players, alumni and broadcasters to 20 cities throughout Cardinals Nation over a four-day span. This event will take place from Jan. 13-16, 2023.

A preview of Cardinals Caravan and schedule are now available on their website. Additional details and lineups will be announced in January.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Adam Wainwright to return to Cardinals for 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out