Reports: Cardinals sign Yadier Molina to contract extension for 2022

It looks like Molina will be back for his 19th season in St. Louis in 2022, on a one-year deal

ST. LOUIS — It looks like Cardinals fans will get at least one more year of Yadier Molina wearing the birds on the bat.

The Athletic's Katie Woo and others reported Tuesday that Molina had agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract extension for 2022.

Molina, 39, is currently in his 18th season with the Cardinals. In 2021, he's hitting .259 with a .681 OPS, 8 home runs and 51 RBI in 94 games played. He was also named to his 10th All-Star team.

Molina re-signed with the Cardinals ahead of the 2021 season also on a one-year deal for $9 million.

The Cardinals have agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract extension with Yadier Molina, sources tell The Athletic. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) August 24, 2021

The future Hall of Famer is a two-time World Series champion, 9-time Gold Glove winner, 4-time Platinum Glove winner and won a silver slugger at catcher.