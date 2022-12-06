Cardinals put Molina on IL with right knee inflammation

Molina and Wainwright will have to put their quest to become baseball's all-time battery on hold for at least a little while.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals' future hall of fame catcher is heading to the injured list.

The team announced on Friday that Yadier Molina had been placed on the 10-day IL with right knee inflammation retroactive to June 16.

Molina, 39, has said 2022 will be his final season in the Major Leagues.

In 19 seasons all with the Cardinals, Molina has put a lot of wear and tear on his knees behind the plate. He has started 2,076 games at catcher in his career, and appeared in 2,145 games. He's currently fourth all-time in games caught in MLB history.

This season, Molina is hitting .213 with a .519 OPS, two home runs and 10 RBIs in 38 games played. He has been splitting time with Andrew Knizner behind the plate so far this season.

Molina and fellow veteran Adam Wainwright are within striking distance of an all-time MLB record. With 316 starts together as a pitcher and catcher battery, they are tied for second-most all-time in baseball history. They need just nine more starts together to break the all-time record of 324 held by Bill Freehan and Mickey Lolich of the Detroit Tigers.

The Cardinals have called up catching prospect Ivan Herrera from Memphis to join Knizner.

Herrera is currently ranked as the fourth-best prospect in the Cardinals' system. He appeared in one game with the big league club, catching one inning back in May.

Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols has also said 2022 will be his final season in the majors. Wainwright has not committed to hanging it up after this year.