ST. LOUIS — Spring Training, here they come!

The Cardinals are packing up the trucks and hitting the road for Florida Wednesday. The actual players aren’t going to Jupiter just yet, but all of their gear is heading down for the big move.

Pitchers and catchers report next Tuesday, Feb. 12 and spring training officially starts the next day with the first on-field workout. The full squad will be there Monday, Feb. 18.

It’s a welcome reason to think warm, spring thoughts after a cold, snowy winter.

Wednesday marks 57 days until the 2019 Cardinals home opener at Busch Stadium.

