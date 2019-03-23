JUPITER, Fla. — The St. Louis Cardinals have signed first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to a five-year contract extension.

Goldschmidt, 31, was acquired by the Cardinals in December of 2018 in a four-player trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Having Paul under contract and serving as a key part of our everyday lineup through 2024 is exciting,” Cardinals’ Chairman Bill DeWitt, Jr. said. “Throughout his career Paul has demonstrated the traits of both an All-Star player and an admired teammate, and we look forward to having him become part of the great Cardinals tradition for many years.”

Goldschmidt joins pitcher Miles Mikolas and outfielder José Martínez among players who were signed to multi-year contract extensions this spring.