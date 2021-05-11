Cardinals send Carlos Martinez to IL, recall Oviedo

Martinez is heading to the IL with an ankle injury and Johan Oviedo is taking his place on the Cardinals' roster

ST. LOUIS — One of the Cardinals' most impressive pitchers so far this season is heading to the Injured List.

On Tuesday, the team announced they had placed starting pitcher Carlos Martinez on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 9 with a right ankle injury. In a corresponding move, the club recalled right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo from Triple-A Memphis.

Martinez is 3-4 on the season with a 4.35 ERA in seven starts. Opponents are hitting just .219 against him. In his last four starts, Martinez has a 2.39 ERA in 26 1/3 innings.

Oviedo is 0-1 with a 4.61 ERA on the season for the Major League club and has made two starts for the Cardinals. Oviedo most recently pitched on Sunday, working 2 1/3 innings for Memphis.