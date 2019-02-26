Postcard from Cardinals camp for Tuesday, Feb. 26

Weather: 77 degrees, cloudy

Result: Cardinals 6, Nationals 1

JUPITER, Fla. – As Carlos Martinez took a step backward on Tuesday in his goal of securing a spot in the Cardinals’ starting rotation to begin the season, Adam Wainwright was taking a step forward.

Manager Mike Shildt said Martinez, who already was in the middle of two weeks of not pitching because of a weakened shoulder, will miss at least one more week while he works to strengthen the shoulder.

Martinez obtained a second medical opinion on Monday which confirmed the diagnosis of the Cardinals’ doctors and also had an injection in his shoulder, Shildt said. Martinez had his right arm in a sling on Tuesday, but that was only because of the PRP (platelet-rich-plasma) injection, Shildt said.

It likely now will be the middle of March before Martinez can begin throwing, which all but officially rules him of being in the rotation to start the season. There would still be enough time in the spring, barring any more setbacks, for Martinez to be ready to pitch out of the bullpen.

“Good news the second opinion validated the first opinion,” Shildt said. “He will rehab for two weeks and we’ll evaluate from there.”

Even before Wainwright made his first start of the spring on Tuesday against the Nationals in West Palm Beach, Shildt projected he will be in the rotation when the season begins.

“We feel good about what he’s doing,” Shildt said. “He’s Adam Wainwright. Lot of factors, all pointing to him being in the rotation.”

Wainwright then went out and retired all six batters he faced in the game, recording one strikeout.

Without Martinez, there is one open spot in the rotation which will be at stake the rest of the spring. The four most likely candidates to win the job are Alex Reyes, Dakota Hudson, Austin Gomber and John Gant.

Here is how Tuesday’s game broke down:

High: Outfield prospect Randy Arozarena went 3-for-3, drove in two runs, scored once and stole a base.

Low: The news that Martinez will now have to wait an additional week before he is able to resume a throwing program.

At the plate: The eighth and ninth place hitters in the Cardinals lineup, Arozarena and Francisco Pena, combined for five of the team’s eight hits and four of their six RBIs … Paul Goldschmidt got his first hit of the spring, a double, and scored a run … Rangel Ravelo and Drew Robinson had the other RBIs, both on sacrifice flies … Minor-leaguer Evan Mendoza, brought along on the trip, had a triple in three at-bats.

On the mound: Eight pitchers combined to allow the Nationals only five hits … Chasen Shreve allowed their only run … Tommy Layne worked his second scoreless inning of the spring, allowing one hit and striking out two … Ryan Helsley had another scoreless inning, pitching around a pair of walks, and Dominic Leone pitched a scoreless ninth in his spring debut.

Off the field: Another member of the rotation who had a good day was Miles Mikolas,who agreed to a four-year extension running from 2020-2023. The deal is reportedly worth $68 million. Mikolas could have been a free agent after this season … Shildt said Reyes is getting close to being able to pitch in a spring training game, with his first appearance likely to come out of the bullpen.

Up next: Hudson will get the start on Wednesday as the Cardinals host the Atlanta Braves with Gomber also scheduled to make his first appearance of the spring.

