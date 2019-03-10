ATLANTA — Busch Stadium was already going to be rocking on Sunday for Game 3 of the NLDS between the Cardinals and Braves, but now it's really going to get loud.

Long time St. Louis Blues National Anthem singer Charles Glenn will sing the Anthem ahead of Game 3 in St. Louis on Sunday.

Glenn confirmed to KSDK Thursday he would be lending his golden pipes to anthem duties for Game 3.

Glenn recently retired as Blues Anthem singer after the Stanley Cup Final this June capping a 19-year run as the voice of Blues Anthems.

He has been battling multiple sclerosis for seven years, and said he wanted to go out on top as Blues Anthem singer before the disease progresses.

But Glenn never ruled out some cameo performances in the future when he announced his retirement from his Blues duties.

"Can't wait for Sunday", was his response via text when asked about stepping out onto the big anthem stage once again.

A St. Louis favorite, Busch Stadium will be overjoyed to welcome Glenn back.

Glenn and his band also played during Winter Classic festivities at Busch Stadium back in 2017.

