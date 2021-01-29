Commentary | If 2021 is Adam Wainwright's final ride, the Cardinals have to get him back to the postseason

Wainwright has given St. Louis a plethora of moments to be proud of. If 2021 is it, the Cardinals owe it to him to get back to the playoffs for one last chance

ST. LOUIS — After nearly an entire winter of no news at all, one Fredbird-sized shoe dropped on Thursday night with reports that Adam Wainwright would be returning to the Cardinals.

The team, like many in baseball, is sitting tight this offseason. But bringing back Wainwright was a no-brainer.

MLB insider Jon Heyman broke the news Thursday night that Wainwright was returning to the Cardinals on a one-year, $8 million deal.

The grizzled 15-year veteran will turn 40 during the season, and is already the oldest player in the National League. So if 2021 is it for this Cardinals' legend, here's to making it a memorable one.

Of course, we have learned never to doubt Wainwright. The guy is in good shape, and could probably get another couple of years out of his arm if he really wanted to. Just in last year's pandemic-shortened season, he was the team's most consistent pitcher, and gave us another handful of memorable moments.

But most of all, Wainwright deserves at least one more shot in the postseason.

He may have very well been able to go to a team that was a better contender, albeit in a reduced role perhaps, but he chose to come back here. The Cardinals owe it to him to get back to October.

Now this is not some great big ask. The NL Central as a whole doesn't seem too interested in getting better for 2021, so it's totally up for grabs.

If the Cardinals weren't going to go after any notable improvements from last year's roster, they at least owed it to the fan base to bring back Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina. Check one of those boxes... for now.

We've seen just how weird the postseason can be. You just have to get there and take a shot.

With a subpar division up for the taking and the team stockpiling every cent they can, the most intriguing storyline for 2021 should be Wainwright and Molina on a quest for one last shot at a title. I'd watch that.

Wainwright isn't just some guy for the Cardinals. He's our guy.

He's never played anywhere else at the big league level. He's made deep inroads in the community here. He's won an awful lot on the field. He's stood by his teammates when they needed him. And he's shown us just how much good a professional athlete can do to help others. His 2020 Roberto Clemente award cements his legacy as a humanitarian.

Wainwright's first at-bat was a home run in San Francisco. The last pitch of his first full season won his team a World Series. It's only fitting if 2021 is the end for him, he gets one last chance at being a champion again.