Daniel Nicolaisen resigns from St. Louis Cardinals coaching staff

ST. LOUIS — After less than a year working on the Cardinals’ coaching staff, Daniel Nicolaisen quietly resigned from the organization last week.

The University of Mississippi announced on Thursday night that Nicolaisen has been hired as an assistant coach for the school’s softball program.

John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations for the Cardinals, confirmed in a text message Friday that Nicolaisen “stepped down last week and will not finish the season with us.”

Nicolaisen had been an assistant hitting coach, added to the major-league staff last winter after working in the Cardinals’ minor-league system for two years.

A native of Denmark, Nicolaisen’s coaching career had been spent in softball before he was hired by the Cardinals.

Nicolaisen did not respond to a text message asking for comment.

