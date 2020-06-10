David Ortiz razzes Adam Wainwright about 2013 World Series on NLDS pregame

Adam Wainwright called his first game from the booth on Tuesday, but not before one of his new coworkers had a few things to say about the 2013 World Series

ST. LOUIS — You may have heard Adam Wainwright has a new gig (at least for one postseason game in 2020) as an analyst in the booth for Game 1 of the NLDS between the Marlins and Braves.

Well it turns out Wainwright had to endure some rookie razzing by the rest of the players already a part of FOX Sports' MLB coverage.

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was back in the FOX studios and had a very important question for Wainwright...

"Why did it take you guys so long in 2013 to stop pitching to me?," Ortiz said on the broadcast as everyone busted up in laughter.

"You know you could have gotten out for me a couple times, that would've been great," Wainwright responded. "They came to me before Game 5 when I pitched against you at Busch Stadium and I said, 'I don't want to walk him'. Because Napoli was doing such a great job of driving you in every time you got on base. So I said, 'I'm going to pitch to him and I'm going to get him out.' First inning you got an RBI double..."

It's @UncleCharlie50's first day with FOX and of course @davidortiz wasted no time trolling him on the 2013 World Series 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nuhVJaV9uK — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 6, 2020

Ortiz torched the Cardinals in the 2013 World Series win for Boston. In six games, Ortiz hit .688 with two home runs, two doubles, eight walks and six RBI on his way to World Series MVP.

Wainwright went 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in two 2013 World Series starts.

The 39-year-old Wainwright is set to be a free agent for the Cardinals after coming off an impressive 15th season in the Major Leagues where he went 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA in ten starts. Wainwright also tied for the league lead in complete games in 2020 with two.