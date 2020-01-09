DeJong's slam carries Cardinals over Reds in series opener

The Reds made it interesting late... but the Cardinals held on to get back to .500 on the season

CINCINNATI — For the second game in a row, the Cardinals' offense broke out for seven runs. Also for the second game in a row, the club's starting pitcher put the team on his shoulders.

The Cardinals beat the Reds 7-5 Monday night in Cincinnati in the opening game of the series.

Starter Dakota Hudson was impressive for the Cardinals, going 7 innings, allowing 2 runs, striking out 7 and notably not walking anyone.

The Cardinals got early runs via Paul Goldschmidt double, Kolten Wong single and Yadier Molina sacrifice fly.

But it was Paul DeJong who had the game's biggest at-bat.

DeJong hit his first career grand slam in the fourth inning off Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani to make it 7-1 at the time.

The Reds got back into the game in the ninth, as Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run home run off Jake Woodford, which made it 7-5.

But Giovanny Gallegos was able to come into the game and stop the bleeding.

The Cardinals are now 13-13 on the season.