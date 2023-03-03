Detroit Tigers beat St. Louis Cardinals 16-3 Tuesday

The St. Louis Cardinals went through eight pitchers, who gave up a combined 19 hits and 16 runs in a blowout loss to the Tigers in Lakeland.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Tuesday wasn’t a good day to be a pitcher for the Cardinals.

They went through eight pitchers, who gave up a combined 19 hits and 16 runs in a blowout loss to the Tigers in Lakeland.

The only one of the eight pitchers who worked at least one inning and did not allow a run was Kyle Leahy. The Tigers only hit one home run but had eight doubles among their 19 hits.

Here is how Tuesday’s game broke down:

High: Nolan Gorman and Dylan Carlson each hit their second home run of the spring.

Low: Michael McGreevy retired only four of the 12 hitters he faced, allowing five hits and six runs.

At the plate: Gorman’s homer came in the second inning while Carlson connected for his second in as many days in the seventh … Both of the home runs from Carlson came batting lefthanded … Gorman also had a single in his other at-bat, raising his spring average to .353. He was the only Cardinal with a two-hit day … Jordan Walker was 1-of-3, collecting an infield single, and is now hitting .417 … The Cardinals’ other run scored in the ninth on an RBI single by Ivan Herrera … Andrew Knizner started behind the plate and struck out in both of his at-bats, dropping his spring average to .083 … Seven of the Cardinals’ first nine outs came on strikeouts.

On the mound: Gordon Graceffo, one of the top two pitching prospects in the organization, made his first start of the spring and allowed four runs in 2 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits and also issued three walks … McGreevy lasted just 1 1/3 innings in his first game this spring. The former first-round pick also hit two batters in addition to allowing the five hits and one walk. He retired only one of seven hitters he faced in the fifth, his second inning of work … Packy Naughton, minor-leaguer Inohan Paniagua and Anthony Misiewicz each allowed two runs.

Worth noting: It was announced that Adam Wainwright will be the starting pitcher for Team USA in their first game of the World Baseball Classic on Saturday night against Great Britain … Paul DeJong made his first start at shortstop this spring in Tuesday’s game while going hitless in three at-bats … With Carlson again limited to DH duties and with Lars Nootbaar and Tyler O’Neill away at the WBC, Moises Gomez started in center field.

Up next: Jake Woodford will get the start on Wednesday as the Cardinals play the Yankees in Tampa.

Follow Rob Rains on Twitter @RobRains