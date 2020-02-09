Dexter Fowler heading to Injured List for precautionary reasons

John Mozeliak said Fowler is on medication for a stomach ailment that may affect his immune system

CINCINNATI — The Cardinals will be without one of their most consistent offensive pieces so far this season for the foreseeable future.

On Wednesday, the team announced Dexter Fowler was heading to the Injured List. Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said in a pregame media availability that Fowler's IL move was "precautionary" in nature. Fowler has a stomach ailment and is going on medicine that may affect his immune system. In the current COVID-19 climate, the team opted to move him to the IL.

According to Cardinals beat reporter Rob Rains, Mozeliak said that although the move is precautionary, Fowler is still likely to miss a couple of weeks.

Fowler is having a productive season for the Cardinals, hitting .279/.349/.485 with four home runs and 14 RBI in 23 games. He's currently tied for first on the team in home runs and second in RBI.

Mozeliak says Fowler has stomach ailment and is going on medicine which might affect his immune system. Described move as precautionary but he likely miss at least a couple of weeks. #STLCards — Rob Rains (@RobRains) September 2, 2020

The Cardinals also optioned reliever Ryan Meisinger to the Springfield alternate training site, recalled lefty Rob Kaminsky from Springfield and activated infielder Rangel Ravelo from the IL. Ravelo was one of the players on the team who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cardinals will be back on the field Wednesday night after taking the first two games of their series against the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is scheduled for 5:40.