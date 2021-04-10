Dodgers end Cardinals' season on walk-off home run in National League Wild Card Game

Chris Taylor's walk-off home run in the ninth inning off Alex Reyes puts an end to the Cardinals' exciting season

LOS ANGELES — The Cardinals' "run in '21" is over after one game in the National League Playoffs. The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 3-1 in the National League Wild Card Game.

The Cardinals kicked off the scoring in the first inning when Tommy Edman scored on a wild pitch from Dodgers starter Max Scherzer.

The Dodgers answered back in the bottom of the fourth when Justin Turner sent an Adam Wainwright curveball into the home bullpen to tie the game at 1.

Scherzer only lasted four and a third innings, and was relieved by former Cardinals Joe Kelly who got out of a jam in the fifth.

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright gave up just one run in five and a third innings, striking out five and walking one.

The game remained tied 1-1 until the ninth inning, where Dodgers' outfielder Chris Taylor hit a walk-off two-run home run off Cardinals reliever Alex Reyes.

The Dodgers will now face the San Francisco Giants in the National League Division Series.

That best-of-five series will open up on Friday in San Francisco for the first two games.