Dodgers erase late 6-run deficit, rally past Cardinals 7-6

ST. LOUIS — A day after one of their best wins of the season, the Cardinals suffered one of their most gut-wrenching losses on Wednesday night against the Dodgers at Busch Stadium.

They built a 6-0 lead going into the seventh inning but couldn’t hold it as a combination of four relievers allowed two runs in the seventh, three in the eighth and two in the ninth that gave the Dodgers the victory.

The rally came against Drew VerHagen, Genesis Cabrera, Junior Fernandez and Giovanny Gallegos, who allowed the two runs in the ninth, his sixth blown save of the season.

The loss came a day after the Cardinals used seven pitchers in a bullpen game, making several of their best relievers. Including Ryan Helsley unavailable after Adam Wainwright had to come out of the game after 5 1/3 innings in which he threw 114 pitches.

It was the third loss this season for the Cardinals when they were leading after eight innings.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals took a 4-0 lead in the third on a two-run double from Paul Goldschmidt anda two-run homer by Nolan Arenado off Tony Gonsolin, who had not allowed more than two earned runs in any start this season … An RBI double by Andrew Knizner increased the lead to 5-0 in the fourth and Lars Nootbaar drove in the sixth run with a single in the sixth … Needing a run to tie the game in the ninth, the Cardinals were retired in order on just seven pitches as Brendan Donovan grounded out, Tommy Edman fouled out and Dylan Carlson struck out.

On the mound: Wainwright allowed four hits but walked four and struck out five, which drove up his pitch count … Packy Naughton, who escaped a bases-loaded, no out jam on Tuesday night, relieved Wainwright in the sixth and stranded two more runners. Naughton has stranded all 11 runners he has inherited this season … Needing just nine out for the win, the combination of VerHagen, Cabrera, Fernandez and Gallegos allowed eight hits and two walks, leading to the seven runs before they could record the ninth out.

Key stat: Gallegos has allowed at least one run in his last four games, blowing two saves and also being charged with a loss.

Worth noting: After he had four hits on Tuesday night, Freddie Freeman had three hits, was hit by a pitch and walked on Wednesday night, reaching base nine times in 10 plate appearances so far in the series … VerHagen was activated from the injured list, with Matthew Liberatore optioned to Memphis … The Giants claimed righthander Angel Rondon on waivers. He had been designated for assignment last week … Donovan made his first appearance after missing the last three games because of illness.