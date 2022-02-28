Downtown businesses await word on Cardinals lockout, hope for resolution

Baseball helps breathe life into St. Louis. When fans pour into Busch Stadium, they're likely pouring into surrounding businesses on the very same day.

ST. LOUIS — The Major League Baseball lockout finds St. Louis businesses on the bench as they await word on whether there will be an Opening Day this season. For several of them, baseball is the lifeline that keeps them afloat.

It is a waiting game that finds business owners with their fingers crossed. They depend on Cardinals fans to come through their doors. After all that the hospitality industry has been through, there's no room for a strikeout.

"It's totally packed. Chaos,” Kristi McClain of Carmine’s Steak House said.

She says it’s good chaos though. Carmine's opens four hours early on Game Day to accommodate the rush. Customers show up before the game and stay or return late into the night. That's why a delayed Major League Baseball season isn't the news they want to hear.

"We lose money,” McClain said.

Down the road at Paddy O's, workers can relate.

"That's the hard part when you have businesses like us and some of the other bars around the stadium and restaurants and even the people that sell peanuts and stuff like that, you're hurting the little person,” said Chris Ladley.

For them, baseball season is an investment that comes with returns.

"Porta potties and tents and fencing. There's a lot of moving parts to get this place up and running for opening day,” he said.

The hospitality industry has had to roll with the punches during the pandemic. Add to that, supply chain issues and inflation. They're hoping they won’t be dealt another blow.

"I prefer to start on April 7th, the way it's supposed to but you've got to learn and live with what's happening in life. If it's pushed back, luckily we have the conventions that are starting to pop up and come in,” McClain said.

“Hopefully everything can get worked out and we can have some baseball,” Ladley added.