Dylan Carlson off to impressive start in first full season with Cardinals

Still a rookie, Carlson has shown patience beyond his years at the plate and it's paying off big time for the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — Things can be tough at first for a franchise's top prospect.

Fans often expect them to come up and already be the player that's been hyped for so long. It's unbelievably rare when things actually pan out that way. There's almost always growing pains.

From the moment he arrived in 2020, Dylan Carlson gave off the vibe of a guy who knew exactly what he was doing at the plate. The results weren't always there, but fans could tell the kid they were promised was special, was in fact special. Now in 2021, Carlson has that same vibe, and the results are coming, too.

Through Sunday, Carlson is second on the team (or tied for second) behind Yadier Molina in RBI, average, slugging percentage, doubles and OPS. He's first on the Cardinals in runs scored and on-base percentage.

After Yermin Mercedes of the White Sox, Carlson also has the highest average and OPS of any rookie in baseball with at least 40 at-bats.

Not only is Carlson finding his own vibe, he's vibing with the rest of his team as well.

"We've got a great group of guys. They make all of us young guys feel real comfortable and they allow us to be ourselves," Carlson said during the team's weekend series against the Reds. "It shows out there when we go play. They let us go play and also be ourselves in the clubhouse."

Carlson also has a special handshake with Yadier Molina you may have seen on the field this season.

"He's (Yadi's) kind of got a handshake with everyone. That's what he came up with for me and him," Carlson said. "I don't know if he liked the move or what, but that's what he came up with. And I'm not gonna change it up when he says, 'Let's do this' so I'm just rolling with it. Hopefully we see it a few more times because that means something good happened."

Carlson has been especially explosive in the past few games since being moved to the No. 2 spot in the batting order.

In three games in the two slot Carlson is 7 for 11 and helping Tommy Edman set the table at the top of the Cardinals' lineup.

"It's only been a few games, but yeah I mean I don't know it's just hitting there or what, but not necessarily the focus level but the intent to find a way to get on base has really changed and grown," Carlson said. "I think it's just helping us find ways to score and I'm going to keep doing my best to get on base."