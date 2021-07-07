Dylan Carlson's running catch seals Cardinals 6-5 win

Carlson made a great catch for the final out of the game. The San Francisco Giants were held to 5 runs.

SAN FRANCISCO — Nolan Arenado jump-started the Cardinals offense with a two-run homer in the first inning, but it was a defensive play by Dylan Carlson that preserved Tuesday night’s win.

The Giants had closed to within 6-5 in the ninth and had the potential tying run on third base when Carlson was able to make a running catch against the wall in left for the game’s final out, securing the Cardinals’ second win in a row in San Francisco.

The Cardinals pounded out 13 hits, their most in a game since June 8. It’s the first time they have won consecutive games on the road since May 28-29 at Arizona.

Here is how Tuesday night’s game broke down:

At the plate: Arenado’s homer, his 17th of the year, was his first of three hits. His third hit was a single in the seventh, when he stole second – his first stolen base of the year – and scored on a single by Yadier Molina. Molina also finished with three hits as did Edmundo Sosa, a late insertion into the starting lineup. After getting a pair of infield singles, Sosa launched his second homer of the season into the seats in left in the eighth … The other Cardinals runs came on a two-run single by Paul Goldschmidt in the fourth.

On the mound: Adam Wainwright, making his first start in San Francisco since 2016, battled through five innings and was credited with the win. He threw 97 pitches, allowing seven hits and four walks, which produced three runs. It was his shortest start since May 28 … The Giants scored twice in the eighth, thanks to a bloop hit into short center field, but Genesis Cabrera stranded the tying run at second … Cabrera started the ninth with both Alex Reyes and Giovanny Gallegos unavailable but gave up a leadoff single and walk. After a force out, Justin Miller came in to make his second Cardinals appearance and got a popup and the fly out to Carlson in left to strand the runners on first and third to earn the fourth save of his carrer and the first since 2018. Miller was claimed on waivers last week from the Nationals.

Key stat: This was only the third time this season both Arenado and Goldschmidt had zmultiple-RBI game. They did it on April 13 and also on June 20, in the first game of a doubleheader in Atlanta.

Worth noting: Tyler O’Neill was in the original lineup for the Cardinals for the first time since he was hit by a pitch on his right hand, but he was a late scratch because of an allergic reaction to something he ate … That opened a spot for Sosa in the lineup, with Tommy Edman moving to right field and Carlson going from right to left. Carlson had the play of the game despite a poor night at the plate, striking out three times … Brandon Crawford had four hits, the first Giant to get four hits in a game against the Cardinals in San Francisco since Buster Posey in 2016.

Looking ahead: Johan Oviedo will get the start on Wednesday night, looking for his first career win as the Cardinals try to complete the series sweep against the first-place Giants.