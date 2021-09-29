Fans flock to Busch Stadium to see the Cardinals attempt to extend their win streak

The Cardinals have won 17 straight games, a franchise record.

ST. LOUIS — With a wild card spot secured, the Cardinals hope to extend their franchise record-breaking win streak at home Wednesday.

“We’re pretty excited,” Kim Logan said of the experience, standing beside her young son Grady Logan. “This is his birthday present, and he had to watch his sister play softball all summer.”

“All summer for all seven years,” Grady added, making Kim laugh and acknowledging that this “a little payoff” for the sibling support.

The Logans have come all the way from Oregon for this game. Grady’s seen the Cardinals play in Seattle and San Francisco, but this is his first time at Busch stadium. To commemorate the moment, he's already wearing a jersey for his favorite player, Yadier Molina, but now he's looking through the stacks at Arch Apparel to add to his collection.

“We’re cranking out T-shirts like nobody's business,” Arch Apparel’s Sadie Redman said.

Open since May, Redman said the location in Ballpark Village has become Arch Apparel's top-selling store, and new shirt designs capitalizing on the hot streaks are adding to that revenue.

“We've ordered, and then we re-ordered already before we even got them in. So it's nice people are very excited to get the t-shirt,” Redman said, walking away to intercept a delivery of some of the shirts.

And the sentiment seems OK even for the out-of-towners who don't typically root for the redbirds.

“I'm not going to tell you who I am a fan of because it might not play well here in St. Louis, but you just beat them three straight a couple of days ago,” Brad Talbert said.

Visiting from Jacksonville, Florida, Talbert says he'll be in Busch, hoping to see the streak continue for the love of the game.

“I'm a fan of baseball,” Talbert said. “You don't see 18 in a row very often so hopefully the Cardinals come out on top.”