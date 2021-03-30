'RIP Lou and Bob' | Flaherty honors late Cardinals greats Brock and Gibson with custom cleats

The Cardinals' ace is honoring legends of the past with new custom cleats

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals will be without two titans of their franchise starting this season after the loss of Hall of Famers Lou Brock and Bob Gibson in late 2020. But as everyone in St. Louis knows, legends never die.

The current ace of the Cardinals, Jack Flaherty is making sure that Brock and Gibson's legacies live on.

On Tuesday, Flaherty posted some pictures on Instagram of custom cleats honoring both Brock and Gibson with pictures of the Cardinals greats and "RIP Bob" and "RIP Lou" written on the shoes.

The cleats were designed by a brand known for designing custom cleats and shoes.

Flaherty is slated to start the season opener for the Cardinals in Cincinnati on Thursday, but due to MLB's uniform guidelines it's unclear if he'll be able to wear the tribute cleats in a game.

Brock — the former all-time stolen base leader, six-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion with the Cardinals — died on Sept. 6, 2020 in St. Louis at the age of 81.

Gibson, one of the most feared pitchers in the history of baseball and the greatest pitcher in Cardinals history died on Oct. 2, 2020 at the age of 84. Gibson and Flaherty had developed a special bond as fellow St. Louis aces.