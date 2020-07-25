x
Flaherty starts strong, Cardinals blast 3 home runs in opening day win over Pirates

That's a winner! The Cardinals held on for an opening day win over Pittsburgh on Friday night

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are now 1-0 in their 60-game sprint of a season.

St. Louis beat Pittsburgh 5-4 in Friday night's opening game at Busch Stadium

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty went seven strong innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out six to get the win.

The Cardinals hit three home runs in the game, which was played in front of no fans because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Tyler O'Neill, Dexter Fowler and Paul DeJong all went deep.

The Pirates rallied in the ninth off closer Kwang-Hyun Kim, but were able to escape with the one run victory.

The Cardinals will play Saturday afternoon against Pittsburgh in Game 2 of the series.

