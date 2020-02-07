x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

stl-cardinals

Forbes: Cardinals fans among most loyal in baseball

The Cardinals ranked high on the list... but not quite as high as their biggest rival

ST. LOUIS — There may not be any fans in the stands to watch the Cardinals this upcoming season, but that doesn't mean Cardinal nation still won't be pulling for their club.

Forbes released its 2020 ranking of the most loyal fanbases in baseball on Wednesday, and wouldn't you know it, the Cardinals are near the top.

In fact, the Cardinals are listed at No. 3, with only the Cubs and Red Sox above them.

Forbes said it based its ranking on fan metrics over the past three years. Those metrics include things like local television ratings, attendance, merchandise and social media reach.

Forbes listed the Cardinals as having the best TV ratings and highest attendance in the entire league.

The Cardinals were just above the Yankees and the Dodgers in the rankings.

For the entire list, you can check out the Forbes article by clicking here.

MORE CARDINALS COVERAGE

RELATED: Jordan Hicks will be in Cardinals summer camp but won’t open season on roster

RELATED: Cardinals to face White Sox in 2020 game at 'Field of Dreams' in Iowa

RELATED: Former Cardinal Brian Jordan talks about being racially profiled in St. Louis in the '90s

RELATED: Power ranking the opponents for the Cardinals in 60-game, 2020 season

RELATED: Opinion | Here are 5 things you need to know about the 2020 Cardinals

RELATED: 'I've never been more excited for a season' | Cardinals' Carpenter can't wait to get back on the field