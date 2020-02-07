Forbes: Cardinals fans among most loyal in baseball

The Cardinals ranked high on the list... but not quite as high as their biggest rival

ST. LOUIS — There may not be any fans in the stands to watch the Cardinals this upcoming season, but that doesn't mean Cardinal nation still won't be pulling for their club.

Forbes released its 2020 ranking of the most loyal fanbases in baseball on Wednesday, and wouldn't you know it, the Cardinals are near the top.

In fact, the Cardinals are listed at No. 3, with only the Cubs and Red Sox above them.

Forbes said it based its ranking on fan metrics over the past three years. Those metrics include things like local television ratings, attendance, merchandise and social media reach.

Forbes listed the Cardinals as having the best TV ratings and highest attendance in the entire league.

The Cardinals were just above the Yankees and the Dodgers in the rankings.

