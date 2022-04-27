Former Cardinals outfielder Jon Jay announces retirement

"To everyone out there: dream big, hard work pays off and take it one day at a time. Baseball, you will be forever in my heart!" Jay wrote.

ST. LOUIS — One of the key pieces from the Cardinals' 2011 World Series championship team is hanging up his spikes.

Jay played 12 seasons in the Majors with the Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels.

The Cardinals drafted Jay in the second round out of the University of Miami in 2006. In six years in St. Louis, Jay hit .287 with 29 home runs and 227 RBIs in 757 games.

Jay was a key member of the 2011 Cardinals World Series championship team, playing in every game of the team's postseason run. He is also sixth all-time in Cardinals history in times hit by a pitch.

Jay gave a special shout-out to his Cardinals teammates and St. Louis fans in his goodbye message on Twitter.

"The 2011 Cardinals - what a year and what a run #11in11 #CardinalsNation #HighSockSunday," Jay wrote.

Jay also encouraged people to follow their dreams, as he did for 12 seasons in the major leagues.

"To everyone out there: dream big, hard work pays off and take it one day at a time. Baseball, you will be forever in my heart!" Jay wrote.