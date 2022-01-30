Former Cardinals World Series champion David Green dies at 61

Green was a notable figure of the early-80's Cardinals teams, and won a World Series as part of the 1982 team.

ST. LOUIS — A member of the 1982 Cardinals World Series champions has died.

The Cardinals confirmed on Tuesday that former outfielder David Green had died at the age of 61.

Rob Rains of STL Sports Page conveyed media reports from Green's native Nicaragua on Sunday that Green's death was the result of a heart attack.

The Cardinals acquired Green in the blockbuster deal with the Brewers that sent Rollie Fingers, Ted Simmons and Pete Vukovich to Milwaukee and brought Green, Dave LaPoint, Sixto Lezcano and Lary Sorenson to St. Louis.

In five years in St. Louis, Green appeared in 489 games hitting .273 with 26 home runs and 160 RBI.

We are saddened to learn about the recent passing of former Cardinals outfielder and World Series Champion, David Green.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ieFVLIorM4 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 1, 2022

Green was a part of the 1982 Cardinals World Series championship team that defeated his former team, the Brewers. Green appeared in nine games in the 1982 playoffs, tallying three hits including a double and triple in the World Series.

The Cardinals traded Green to the San Francisco Giants ahead of the 1985 season as part of a package that netted slugger Jack Clark.

Green eventually ended up back in St. Louis for a short stay of 14 games in 1987.

For his career, Green was a .268 hitter with a .702 OPS.