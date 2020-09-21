Fowler, Gallegos rejoin Cardinals for final week

The Cardinals are getting two of their best performers this season back at just the right time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cardinals are getting two key contributors back just in time for their final playoff push.

The team announced on Monday that outfielder Dexter Fowler and reliever Giovanny Gallegos had been activated off the Injured List.

In corresponding moves, outfielder Justin Williams and reliever Nabil Crismatt were optioned to Springfield and reliever Roel Ramirez was designated for assignment.

Fowler was having one of the most productive seasons of any Cardinals before he was put on the IL for precautionary reasons due to a possible weakened immune system. Fowler was tied for the team lead in home runs (4) and second in RBIs (18) when he went on the IL on Sept. 2. He has an OPS of .832 in 23 games this season.

We have activated OF Dexter Fowler and RHP Giovanny Gallegos from the Injured List and optioned OF Justin Williams and RHP Nabil Crismatt to our Alternate Training Site.



To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Roel Ramirez has been designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/jb3nIxnrTG — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 21, 2020

Fowler is in the lineup Monday night against the Royals batting eighth and playing right field.

Gallegos has held opponents to a .154 average this season, and is four for four in save opportunities. He had been on the IL with a groin strain since Sept. 11.