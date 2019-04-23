ST. LOUIS — Much has been written, and rightfully so, about how well Christian Yelich has performed this season against the Cardinals.

If Paul Goldschmidt wasn’t so humble, he might ask for equal time about what he has done against the Brewers.

Goldschmidt’s two-run homer in the fifth inning Monday night snapped a 3-3 tie and sent the Cardinals to the win over the Brewers at Busch Stadium. He added an RBI single that capped a seven-run seventh when the Cardinals blew the game open.

Six of Goldschmidt’s nine homers so far this season have come in eight games against the Brewers as have 12 of his 18 RBIs.

The only two players in Cardinals’ history who have hit as many or more home runs in a full season against the Brewers are Albert Pujols, who hit eight in 2010, and Jhonny Peralta, who also had six in 2014.

The Cardinals won despite giving up four home runs for the second consecutive game. It’s the seventh time they have allowed four or more homers in back-to-back games, but the first time in franchise history they won both of those games. Seven of the eight homers came with nobody on base.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: Dexter Fowler also hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs after having just two RBIs in his first 20 games and 62 at-bats. It was the first game for Fowler with four RBIs since July 10 last year, his only such game last season. Fowler also had three singles for the fifth four-hit game of his career and the first since June 9, 2013. The four hits raised his average to .313 … The 13 runs and 18 hits were both season highs for the Cardinals and marked their most runs against the Brewers since they also scored 13 on April 27, 2012 … Lane Thomas singled in two runs as a pinch-hitter in the seventh, when the Cardinals sent 12 batters to the plate.

On the mound: Jack Flaherty retired the first 13 batters he faced before Ryan Braun hit the first pitch to him in the fifth over the right field wall. Flaherty gave up two more homers, the only three hits he allowed over six innings. He walked one and struck out 10, the fourth double-digit strikeout game of his career … The Brewers got their fourth homer off Giovanny Gallegos in the ninth. They had only one hit that wasn’t a home run, a single by Braun in the ninth … The Cardinals have now allowed 42 home runs this season, one behind the Brewers total of 43, the most among NL teams.

Key stat: The home run for Braun was the 13th in his career at Busch 3, tying him for the most ever hit by a Cardinals’ opponent since the stadium opened in 2006. Braun now shares the record with Ryan Howard, who is retired, and Jay Bruce, who now plays for Seattle.

Worth noting: Yelich had two streaks against the Cardinals snapped as he went 0-of-4. He failed to drive in a run, ending his streak of consecutive games with an RBI at nine, tied for the fourth longest streak against the Cardinals in franchise history. It was the longest streak since Jeff Bagwell drove in a run in 12 consecutive games in 1999-2000 … Yelich also had had at least one hit in 13 consecutive games against the Cardinals in which he had at least one official at-bat, dating back to last season … The Cardinals placed Michael Wacha on the 10-day injured list on Monday. They said he hurt his left knee during a workout following his last start. He is expected to miss only one start, the one which had been scheduled for Tuesday night … Drew Robinson was recalled from Memphis to take Wacha’s roster spot … Tyler O’Neill is expected to go out on a short rehab assignment in the minor leagues in the next couple of days … One of the Cardinals’ top prospects, 20-year-old outfielder Dylan Carlson, hit a three-run homer for Springfield on Monday night. He now has 15 RBIs, tied for the most in the Texas League, in his first 18 games in Double A.

Looking ahead: Daniel Ponce de Leon joined the Cardinals from Memphis and will make the start in Wacha’s place on Tuesday night against the Brewers. The Cardinals will have to make a roster move to activate Ponce de Leon before the game.

