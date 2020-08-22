Fredbird is bored all alone at Busch Stadium, does his 'laundry' in Big Mac Land

ST. LOUIS — Without any fans in the stands to entertain this season, Cardinals mascot Fredbird seems to be a bit lonely.
TV cameras have caught St. Louis' favorite feathered mascot hanging out by himself in Big Mac Land a few times this season, but on Friday night Fredbird really stole the show.
In the fourth inning of the Cardinals and Reds game at Busch Stadium, the Fox Sports Midwest cameras lingered on Big Mac Land and found the famous bird doing something a bit unexpected, even for him.
Fredbird seemed to have used the lovely St. Louis night to iron some of his jerseys in the Big Mac Land seats.
The unique sight sent Cardinals TV broadcasters Dan McLaughlin and Rick Horton into a fit of laughter.
This isn't the first time we've seen Fredbird doing some interesting things to entertain himself this season.
On opening day, he seemed to be enjoying a one-man dance party in Big Mac Land.
And we've seen him chasing down foul balls with nobody else in the ballpark left to do so.