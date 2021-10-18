Fredbird named finalist for Mascot Hall of Fame

The beloved St. Louis Cardinals mascot has been cheering on the home team since 1979

ST. LOUIS — It's time to root for the home team again! The Cardinals' biggest cheerleader, Fredbird is taking a swing at the Mascot Hall of Fame.

Fredbird is one of 10 finalists for the 2022 induction, the Cardinals announced on Monday in a press release. The official announcement from the Mascot Hall of Fame won't come until Nov. 5.

Here's where you come in. You can vote to help get Fredbird into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

You can vote once per day from now until Saturday, Oct. 23. Click here for a link to the Mascot Hall of Fame website. Voters can pick up to four mascots.

The 10 mascots to pick from are Fredbird, Globie of the Harlem Globetrotters, Harvey the Hound of the Calgary Flames, Iceburgh of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jaxson de Ville of the Jackson Jaguars, Southpaw of the Chicago White Sox, The Raptor of Toronto Raptors, Butler Blue of Butler University, Hugo the Hornet of the Charlotte Hornets and Wally the Green Monster of Boston Red Sox.

Here's a little bit of Fredbird history for you. Did you know Fredbird has been getting the crowd excited for games since 1979? He's also performed at more than 34,000 regular-season games and he's been part of seven World Series.

Fredbird isn't without some recognition. He was inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.