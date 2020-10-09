Funeral arrangements announced for Cardinals legend Lou Brock

There will be a public viewing for the Cardinals Hall of Famer on Friday, with a private service that will be live streamed on Saturday

ST. LOUIS — Funeral arrangements have been announced for late Cardinals Hall of Famer Lou Brock.

A private service will be held at Greater Grace Church in Ferguson on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. Before the service, there will be a funeral procession from Lindenwood University to the church via First Capital Drive to Fifth Street in St. Charles. There will be a live feed of the service on cardinals.com.

After the private service, the family will lead the procession to Busch Stadium where they will lay a wreath at the Lou Brock statue around 1:30 p.m.

A public viewing will be held at the Austin A. Layne Mortuary at 7239 West Florissant Ave. in St. Louis on Friday, Sept. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m.

For all events, strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including mask usage and social distancing.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Lou Brock Foundation.

The Cardinals have set up a page on their website to honor Lou and allow fans to share condolences and messages. You can find that page by clicking here.

Brock died on Sunday, Sept. 6 after battling multiple health conditions. He was 81 years old.

The National Baseball Hall of Famer retired as baseball's all-time career and single season stolen base leader, accumulated 3,000 hits and was one of the greatest World Series performers in the history of Major League Baseball.