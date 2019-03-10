ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals will take on the Braves in Atlanta Thursday night in the first National League Division Series game.
Looking for somewhere to watch Game 1 of the NLDS? Here are some watch parties in the St. Louis area!
Red October watch party at Ballpark Village
The party begins at 2 p.m.
Tin Roof in downtown St. Louis
Party begins at 2 p.m.
Alpha Brewing Co.
Party starts at 4 p.m.
They’ll have the game on all screens and $2 pork rinds and $3 Lawn Chair Lager
Pavia’s Place in Granite City, Illinois
Party starts at 4 p.m.
Bemo’s Grill in Cottleville
Party starts at 4:02 p.m.
Mellow Mushroom in Cottleville
Party begins at 4:02 p.m.
Peggs on the Boulevard in High Ridge
Party begins at 4 p.m.
