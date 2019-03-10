ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals will take on the Braves in Atlanta Thursday night in the first National League Division Series game.

Looking for somewhere to watch Game 1 of the NLDS? Here are some watch parties in the St. Louis area!

Red October watch party at Ballpark Village

The party begins at 2 p.m.

Tin Roof in downtown St. Louis

Party begins at 2 p.m.

Alpha Brewing Co.

Party starts at 4 p.m.

They’ll have the game on all screens and $2 pork rinds and $3 Lawn Chair Lager

Pavia’s Place in Granite City, Illinois

Party starts at 4 p.m.

Bemo’s Grill in Cottleville

Party starts at 4:02 p.m.

Mellow Mushroom in Cottleville

Party begins at 4:02 p.m.

Peggs on the Boulevard in High Ridge

Party begins at 4 p.m.

Know of a party we missed? Click here to send us an email!

