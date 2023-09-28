The Cardinals did manage five hits off Burnes, who also walked one, but he was able to strand all six runners.

MILWAUKEE — Any time the Cardinals have to face Corbin Burnes, they know they are going to be in for a tough game.

On Thursday, they had to do it with a lineup full of injury-replacements, without Paul Goldschmidt and with only four players who had ever faced Burnes before.

In a final tuneup before the playoffs, Burnes only worked four innings but set the tone for the Brewers as they went on to beat the Cardinals in Milwaukee.

The Cardinals did manage five hits off Burnes, who also walked one, but he was able to strand all six runners.

Burnes, who did not pitch the required five innings to get the win, has allowed a combined 11 runs in his last 10 starts against the Cardinals, covering 60 innings.

The loss dropped the Cardinals a season-low 21 games below .500, at 69-90, the first time they have lost 90 games in a season since 1990.

Here is how Thursday’s game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals left the bases loaded against Burnes in the fourth when Juniel Querecuto popped out and Masyn Winn struck out … They left nine runners on base in the game and were 1-of-8 with runners in scoring position … Jordan Walker went 0-of-4, ending his hitting streak at 12 games … Juan Yepez broke a 0-of-19 streak with an infield single in the second but struck out in his other three at-bats … It was the 13th time they have been shut out this season.

On the mound: Dakota Hudson has struggled in his career in games in Milwaukee but had his best start in that park, allowing the three runs in five innings, one of which scored after he left the game. Hudson fell to 0-4 in five starts in Milwaukee, allowing a combined 22 runs in 20 1/3 innings … Andre Pallante allowed the inherited run to score.

Key stat: In their last eight games, the Cardinals have scored a combined four runs in the first four innings of those game in a total of 32 innings. They have been outscored in those innings 18-4, going 2-6 in those games.

Worth noting: The only four Cardinals in the lineup who had ever faced Burnes were Tommy Edman, Lars Nootbaar, Andrew Knizner and Yepes, who had gone a combined 11-of-54 (.204) with 18 strikeouts and just one RBI … The Cardinals finished the season with a road record of 36-45, which is actually better than their record at home. They will have to win their last three games to have their record at Busch match their road record; they are currently 33-45 in home games.

Looking ahead: The Cardinals return home on Friday night to play their final series of the season, which will be filled with salutes to the retiring Adam Wainwright at each of the games against the Reds. Jake Woodford will get the start on Friday night.