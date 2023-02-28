Goldschmidt, Arenado go back-to-back in Cardinals win over Nationals

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado hit back-to-back home runs to stake the Cardinals to an early lead which they never relinquished.

JUPITER, Fla. — There were a lot of reasons for manager Oli Marmol to be happy about the Cardinals’ win over the Nationals on Tuesday in West Palm Beach.

The first reason came in the top of the first inning, something Marmol would like to see often during the regular season.

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado hit back-to-back home runs to stake the Cardinals to an early lead which they never relinquished.

The Cardinals also got an encouraging performance out of Giovanny Gallegos, who is spending the spring working on improving his pace to go along with the new pitch clock. In his first official spring game, Gallegos was only dinged with one pitch-clock violation, and that came immediately after he had to back up third on a play.

Here is how Tuesday’s game broke down:

High: Arenado’s homer was part of a three-for-three day that also included a double.

Low: Willson Contreras had a tough day offensively, striking out in all three of his at-bats.

At the plate: The Cardinals added on to their first-inning runs with one run in the fourth and two in the fifth. Jordan Walker doubled leading off the fourth, and later scored on a groundout by Brendan Donovan … In the fifth, Goldschmidt led off with a single and Arenado followed with his double. A groundout by Juan Yepez brought in the first run, followed by an RBI single from Dylan Carlson … About the only negative note for the offense was that the Cardinals were a combined 1-of-12 with runners in scoring position.

On the mound: Matthew Liberatore had an impressive outing, needing just 14 pitches to retire all six hitters he faced … Gordon Graceffo also worked two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit … Gallegos allowed three hits and one run before Packy Naughton gave up the other two Nationals runs … The Cardinals got a scoreless inning of relief each from lefthanders Genesis Cabrera, Zack Thompson and Andrew Suarez.

Worth noting: Jordan Montgomery and Steven Matz each pitched two innings in a simulated game on a back field at the Cardinals’ complex. Their next outing will come in an official spring game … The Cardinals will have the day off on Wednesday, one of two off days on the spring training schedule.

Up next: Following the day off, the Cardinals will host the Astros on Thursday. Adam Wainwright will be making his second start.