Goldschmidt, Cardinals pile on against Royals, beat Kansas City 9-3 in series opener

Paul Goldschmidt had a huge night for the Cardinals in the series opener against Mike Matheny and the Royals

ST. LOUIS — Mike Matheny's regular season return to St. Louis didn't go great for the former Cardinals manager.

The Cardinals got the better of the Kansas City Royals on Monday night, pounding their cross-state rivals 9-3.

St. Louis ace Jack Flaherty got the start, going five innings while allowing no runs, one hit and striking out three. Flaherty is being eased back into a workload after the Cardinals' season was put on pause for more than two weeks after a COVID-19 breakout within the team.

The Cardinals jumped all over the Royals' pitching, notching 12 hits in the victory.

Paul Goldschmidt provided a lot of the pop, going 3 for 4 with three RBI, scoring two runs and launching a home run into the opposing bullpen.

The Cardinals broke out in the fifth inning scoring five runs against starter Brad Keller and former Cardinals reliever Greg Holland.

The Royals scored on a sixth-inning home run from Jorge Soler off Alex Reyes.

The Cardinals' record now sits at 10-8 on the season, they'll face the Royals on Tuesday at 7:15.