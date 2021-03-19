'This guy can hit' | Gorman's clutch double gives Cardinals spring win and glimpse into future

“For me he’s mature beyond his years and lets the game come to him. He’s been getting at-bats in camp for a reason the last couple of years," Shildt said of Gorman

JUPITER, Fla. — Weather: 84 degrees, partly cloudy

Result: Cardinals 7, Marlins 5

The Cardinals got a glimpse of the future on Thursday night.

Their top minor-league prospect, Nolan Gorman, came up to bat in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and the Cardinals losing by a run. That changed quickly, however, when Gorman lined a double into the gap in right center to clear the bases and send the Cardinals to the win.

“Spring training game or not, we’re down a couple runs in the eighth inning, being able to be in that situation and get that winning run across the plate, it doesn’t matter what type of game you are in, you’re always trying to win,” Gorman said.

“That was super fun. To come up in that spot, guys did a great job of getting on and producing and give us an opportunity to score those runs.”

While much of the attention on Gorman this spring has been on his work transitioning from third base to second, what has made Gorman one of the top’s top prospects in his hitting ability.

“This guy can hit,” said manager Mike Shildt. “For me he’s mature beyond his years and he lets the game come to him. He’s been getting at-bats in camp for a reason the last couple of years. Just because you were a high pick doesn’t mean you automatically start getting at-bats in big-league camp. This guy earns his at-bats and goes about it in a very professional manner.”

Gorman also singled in the seventh inning after starting the spring with just two hirs in his first 18 at-bats, with the game-winning double allowing him to match that total in just two innings.

The 20-year-old Gorman was the Cardinals’ first round pick in the 2018 draft. He has yet to play above Class A because of the canceled minor-league season last summer, sending those two months at the alternate site camp in Springfield. He likely will be back in Springfield playing for the Double A Cardinals when their season begins in May.

“I’ve seen a healthy evolution from an already good approach,” Shildt said. “He’s been able to be smart and take advantage, like a lot of our younger guys, of the Goldy’s and Yadi’s and Arenado’s, the core group. He’s smart enough to ask questions and pay attention to those guys.”

Here is how Thursday night’s game broke down:

High: Paul DeJong, who was just 3-of-25 in his first 10 games this spring, had two hits, including his first home run.

Low: After being nearly unhittable so far this spring, Alex Reyes allowed his first two walks and first run as he failed to complete his scheduled one inning of work.

At the plate: DeJong’s home run came in the first inning, following a double by Paul Goldschmidt. It was the second game in a row that the Cardinals had a two-run homer in the first inning … DeJong then blooped a single to left in his second at-bat and later scored on a single by Austin Dean … Dean and Justin Williams both started the game and collected two hits … In the eighth inning rally, Jose Rondon drew a bases-loaded walk on a 3-2 pitch to force in the first run of the inning, before Gorman’s double.

On the mound: Daniel Ponce de Leon allowed four runs in his five innings of work, giving up four hits and walking three while recording four strikeouts … Tyler Webb and Genesis Cabrera each threw a scoreless inning of relief … Reyes needed 28 pitches to record his two outs, both on strikeouts, while walking two, giving up one hit and throwing a wild pitch … Zack Thompson, one of the Cardinals top pitching prospects, worked the ninth, allowing a two-out infield single and a walk while striking out two.

Worth noting: The Cardinals remain optimistic that Kwang Hyun Kim will not have to miss the start of the regular season but say it is still too soon to predict whether ot not that will happen after he has been slowed by back tightness. Kim threw a side session on Wednesday, which Shildt described as having “a little more intensity than we thought might happen.” He will throw either a live batting practice or a simulated game in the next few days, at which point the Cardinals will decide his next steps … Their other injured projected starter, Miles Mikolas, is scheduled to play catch for a second time on Friday after his first session on Wednesday was “positive.” Mikolas has been dealing with shoulder discomfort this spring and definitely won’t be ready for the start of the season.

Up next: The Cardinals play the Mets in Port St. Lucie on Friday, with Carlos Martinez getting the start.

Follow Rob Rains on Twitter @RobRains