Grand slam sinks St. Louis in sixth as Reds beat Cardinals 4-2

The Reds had just two hits Friday night... but one of them was a grand slam that sunk the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — One bad pitch sank the Cardinals' night against the Reds on Friday.

Reds pinch-hitter Matt Davidson's grand slam against Cardinals reliever Tyler Webb in the sixth inning of Game 2 of the series was all the Reds needed in a 4-2 victory over St. Louis.

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson pitched well in the start, going 4.2 innings, allowing just one hit, no runs and striking out six.

The Cardinals got runs in the third and fifth innings on a Matt Carpenter bases loaded walk and a Brad Miller fielder's choice, respectively.

The Reds were held to just two hits in the game, but one of those was the Davidson slam in the sixth, which proved to be enough.

The Cardinals, now 7-8 on the season, are back in action against the Reds Saturday night at 7:15.