Harrison Bader to miss at least four weeks for Cardinals with arm injury

JUPITER, Fla. — Weather: 81 degrees, sunny

Result: Cardinals 3, Mets 0

The Cardinals’ outfield competition took an unexpected turn on Wednesday with the news that Harrison Bader will miss “a minimum” of four weeks because of the arm injury that has bothered him almost all spring.

Bader received a PRP injection to see if that will alleviate the pain that he has been experiencing in his right forearm, including another “flare up” this week.

The recovery period from that injection will force Bader onto the injured list for the start of the regular season. He will have little or no baseball activity for about two weeks, and a better timeframe should be known after that about how long Bader will be out.

John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, has initially put a “four to six weeks” period on the length of Bader’s absence.

Bader has said for much of the spring the injury only affected his throwing and not his hitting, but admitted this week that he also could feel it when he was swinging a bat. He had only three hits in 28 at-bats this spring.

“He just feels like its something he can’t compete consistently with,” said manager Mike Shildt. “It seems to be a recurring issue.

“It’s something that has gone away and keeps coming back. We can’t get it to go away, so here we are.”

The other news on Wednesday which could impact the decisions on which outfielders make the opening day roster came when the Cardinals were informed that an arbitrator ruled that Justin Williams does have a fourth option.

That ruling stemmed from how options were determined based on the shortened 2020 season.

“It gives us a little flexibility should we need it,” Mozeliak said. “Guys are still competing for positions, but it is comforting to know that we do have that should we need it.”

As the battle for the last spots on the roster enters the final days of the spring, John Nogowski and Williams continued to make their case during Wednesday’s game in Jupiter. Nogowski hit his second homer of the spring, and Williams delivered a two-run single that provided the insurance runs.

About Nogowski, Mozeliak said, “He’s had an impressive camp. He knows how to put the ball in play, definitely showing some power too, so it’s been great to see. Not really overly surprised. We felt he was someone who could contribute.”

The Cardinals started Dylan Carlson in center, where he likely will remain as long as Bader is sidelined. Nogowski got the start in left and Austin Dean started in right.

Mozeliak said that overall he has been pleased with how all of the outfielders have performed this spring, led by Tyler O’Neill’s strong performance. O’Neill did not play on Wednesday.

“From an offensive standpoint I think you’re seeing some things you like to see,” Mozeliak said. “I think the group as a whole has done a nice job. Not having Harrison Bader roaming center field is not great news but the fact it’s not season-long, I think we can manage through this.”

Here is how Wednesday’s game broke down:

High: Carlos Martinez had his best start of thr spring, working six scoreless innings.

Low: Dean, in the starting lineup after hitting a pinch-hit home run on Tuesday, went 0-of-4 and struck out three times.

At the plate: Nogowski reached base in all three of his plate appearances, also hitting a single and drawing a walk. His spring average is now .423 … Williams delivered the two-run single in his only at-bat, following Lane Thomas reaching on an error and Edmundo Sosa drawing a walk … Matt Carpenter hit a long fly to center but still was hitless in three at-bats, leaving him 1-of-33 for the spring. “That ball was 103 (mph) off the bat, based on the launch angle it was a home run in virtually every ballpark,” Shildt said. “We play in a ballpark that not only is vast but the ball doesn’t carry and it definitely doesn’t carry to right center. Another productive at-bat with no result for Carp.”

On the mound: Martinez allowed four hits, walked two and struck out five in his fourth consecutive start against the Mets, the first of which was played in Jupiter and not Port St. Lucie. He has one spring start remaining before most likely starting the third game of the regular season, behind Jack Flaherty and Adam Wainwright … Jake Woodford worked two innings of relief before Jordan Hicks pitched the ninth, walking the leadoff batter before getting a line out and two ground outs.

Worth noting: The Cardinals will play a B game on Thursday against the Marlins, but most of the players will come from the group that already has been trimmed from the major-league roster, Shildt said.

Up next: The Cardinals will play another night game on Thursday, hosting the Astros in Jupiter. Daniel Ponce de Leon will get the start.

