ST. LOUIS — Four years ago, I spoke with Harrison Bader as he drove down from New York to Jupiter, Florida. He was earnest yet sure, humble yet forthright, and all around just ready to get his feet wet in the big leagues. He was the kind of guy who just wanted to be a part of the team. Things have changed.

Saturday at the Hyatt Regency in downtown St. Louis, a different Bader took the podium in front of the media the Winter Warm-up. The earnest smile and intrigue were gone, and what existed was a cold-blooded confidence level that had its pupils dilated on the future. For Bader, it was a business. The pleasure was merely an appetizer for the 25-year-old outfielder.

It shouldn't a surprise. Bader was played in nearly 300 Major League Baseball games since our chat during the spring, and attitudes and perceptions change with every year spent being humbled in the big leagues. He's a more focused player trying to keep a stranglehold on a position that was seemingly his to lose a year ago.

Bader's point of view and attitude reminded me of Kolten Wong's outlook and comments three years ago. The Gold Glove second baseman took the podium then under a hard scope during the Mike Matheny era where he struggled to get starting reps at second base. There was an apparent chip on his shoulder. When asked about goals for the season and his position status, Wong repeatedly said with blunt persuasion that the position was his.

When I asked Bader about center field-coming after John Mozeliak's comments that left field and center field could be an open tryout in the spring-he was frank about the outlook. “I’m planning on coming into camp and taking it. It’s my position," Bader said. "I am the starting centerfielder; there is no competition there."

There's two ways to read that statement. The first would be calling Bader overly confident and that he should still be hungry to earn the spot. Another way is channeling that Wong memory and seeing what it did for him. For many years, Wong was a defensive-minded player who couldn't produce consistent offense. Bader has been inconsistent through two seasons at the plate while being sure-handed in the field.

If you're wondering if the two players are working out together this offseason, the answer is no. Tommy Pham is Bader's workout buddy, along with Gregory Polanco. Years ago, Pham mentioned Bader as the only one who could possibly beat him in a sprint. Now, they are workout friends and possibly confidants. When asked about Pham lending him knowledge about the business side of the game, Bader said he's always looking at that incoming angle to the game.

A couple weeks ago, it was almost a reality. There was a false rumor put out that Bader was part of the Matthew Liberatore trade with Tampa Bay, and the young man got off a plane from Los Angeles with "60 messages" full of "you've been traded" reports. Thankfully, he scrolled through for one from his agent that it was false.

Bader is still a Cardinal, a much more seasoned one going into his third full season. In his eyes, center belongs to him. In other people's eyes, it's still a puzzle.

Maybe Bader takes the Wong-like chip on his shoulder and turns the corner. Maybe he goes backward. The battle this season is finding out if he's a starter or an extra. He's sure. What will his ability and output have to say about the situation?

Welcome to the winter fire after the hot stove has calmed down.

