ST. LOUIS — Even though your house is filled with them, you know you want more.

Today, our team of summer released their upcoming list of promotional giveaways for ticketed fans at cardinals.com/promotions.

This year's haul will include eight bobbleheads, seven replica jerseys and over a dozen other wearable items, as well as newly designed, high-demand items from last season such as a Cardinals Crossbody Purse (May 10), a “YADI” Cardinals Tumbler (May 29), an Ozzie Smith Funko POP! Exclusive (August 9) and a Cardinals Hockey Sweater (August 14).

In June, the Cardinals will host its first-ever Cardinals Alumni Weekend presented by Heartland Coca-Coca. To celebrate, fans will take home a Ted Simmons Bobblehead (June 19), an Adult Mystery “Players Weekend” Jersey (June 20) and a Cardinals Belt (June 21).

Annual promotional dates for the Purina Pooches in the Ballpark game and Edward Jones Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are scheduled for Saturday, May 23, and Saturday, August 29, respectively.

Additional promotional highlights include a Mystery Hall of Fame Opening Day Car Parade Bobblehead (April 4), Adult Puffy Vest (April 24), Kolten Wong Bobblehead (April 25), Adult Mystery Player Road Alternate Blue Jersey (May 9), Paul Goldschmidt Bobblehead (May 23), Adult Embroidered Red Jersey (May 30), Willie McGee Bobblehead Gnome (May 31), Cardinals Bucket Hat (June 2), Whitey Herzog Fishing Bobblehead (July 3), Mystery Patriotic Baseball Hat (July 4), Adult Shortsleeve Hooded Wearable (August 8), Yadier Molina Bobblehead (August 15), Mystery Cardinals Hall of Fame Bobblehead (August 29), and a Hall of Fame Build-A-Bear (August 30).

Fans will be able to purchase tickets to select promotional games when Holiday Packs and All-Inclusive Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 6, at 10 AM CT. For more information, visit cardinals.com/holiday.

Below is a complete listing of the 2020 promotional schedule. In addition to the robust promotional giveaway schedule, a full Theme Tickets schedule for 2020 will be revealed in January. More promotional dates and item photographs will be posted at cardinals.com/promotions as they become available.

APRIL

2020 Cardinals Magnet Schedule (Budweiser)

Thursday, April 2 vs. Baltimore Orioles, 3:15 pm

All fans, ages 21 and older

Whom do we play? What time is the game? Are we home or away? Go 162/162 for these questions by coming out to the home opener and picking up your very own 2020 magnet schedule, compliments of Budweiser.

Mystery Hall of Fame Opening Day Car Parade Bobblehead (Ford)

Saturday, April 4 vs. Baltimore Orioles, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Come kick off Cardinals opening weekend by taking home your very own Cardinals Hall of Fame Parade Bobblehead. On Saturday, April 4, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will be surprised at the gates when they find out which mystery HOF parade bobblehead, featuring Stan Musial, Jack Buck and Tony La Russa, they will receive, courtesy of Ford.

Adult Replica 1944 Jersey (Coca-Cola and Walmart)

Sunday, April 5 vs. Baltimore Orioles, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Join us on April 5, when the Cardinals take on the Orioles! To honor the all-St. Louis World Series between the Cardinals and the Browns in 1944, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will leave the ballpark with their very own jersey, courtesy of Coca-Cola and Walmart.

Kids Ticket Voucher

Sunday, April 5 vs. Baltimore Orioles, 1:15 pm

All kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket

On Sunday, April 5, all kids ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket will receive a free ticket voucher valid for select Cardinals regular-season home games during the 2020 season!

April T-Shirt of the Month

Monday, April 6 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 6:45 pm

20,000 fans, ages 16 and older

On Monday, April 6, 20,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home a unique Cardinals T-shirt. Get ready to vote! The fans will vote on the design of the shirt! Stay tuned for more information and voting opportunities!

Cardinals Baseball Cap (TD Ameritrade)

Monday, April 20 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:45 pm

20,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Join us on Monday, April 20, when the Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Reds. On this date, 20,000 fans ages 16 and older will taken home a Cardinals baseball cap, courtesy of TD Ameritrade.

Adult Puffy Vest (Bayer)

Friday, April 24 vs. Miami Marlins, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Be a big hit this season with an Adult Cardinals puffy vest! 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will go home with this one-of-a-kind item, courtesy of Bayer.

Kolten Wong Bobblehead

Saturday, April 25 vs. Miami Marlins, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

On Saturday, April 25, you can add to your bobblehead collection with this special item celebrating Kolten Wong’s first Rawlings Gold Glove Award. In 2019, Wong showcased some of the best defensive skills in the game to win this prestigious award.

Rawlings Kids Glove (Rawlings)

Sunday, April 26 vs. Miami Marlins, 1:15 pm

All kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket

On Sunday, April 26, all kids ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket can celebrate Major League Baseball’s Play Ball initiative and field like the pros when they receive their very own Rawlings Kids Baseball Glove.

Kids Ticket Voucher

Sunday, April 26 vs. Miami Marlins, 1:15 pm

All kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket

On Sunday, April 26, all kids ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket will receive a free ticket voucher valid for select Cardinals regular-season home games during the 2020 season!

Tote Bag (MLB Network)

Sunday, April 26 vs. Miami Marlins, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

MLB Network wants you to gear up for the season with a reusable bag to bring to and from each trip to the store. This bag highlights the 2019 National League Division Champions Logo. Be sure to keep up with the latest action in Major League Baseball on MLB Network.

MAY

1985 Mystery Player National League Champions Ring (Edward Jones)

Friday, May 8 vs. New York Mets, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

30,000 fans ages 16 and older will receive a replica 1985 National League Champions mystery player ring on Friday, May 8, courtesy of Edward Jones. The individual player rings will celebrate a few of the top players from the 1985 National League Championship team. Which one will you go home with? The ring includes a detachable base and is wearable!

Adult Mystery Player Road Alternate Blue Jersey (Old Dominion Freight Line)

Saturday, May 9 vs. New York Mets, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Come see the Cardinals take on the New York Mets on Saturday, May 9. 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will receive their very own jersey in the style worn by the Cardinals during Saturday road games that debuted in 2019. Fans may take home the jerseys of Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty or Miles Mikolas!

Cardinals Crossbody Purse (Coca-Cola and QuikTrip)

Sunday, May 10 vs. New York Mets, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Back by popular demand! On Sunday, May 10, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home a newly designed, one-of-a-kind custom Cardinals crossbody purse. This white bag features a metal “STL” logo and many other elements. This is definitely a giveaway that you will not want to miss in 2020, thanks to Coca-Cola and QuikTrip.

Kids Ticket Voucher

Sunday, May 10 vs. New York Mets, 1:15 pm

All kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket

On Sunday, May 10, all kids ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket will receive a free ticket voucher valid for select Cardinals regular-season home games during the 2020 season!

May T-Shirt of the Month

Tuesday, May 19 vs. Atlanta Braves, 6:45 pm

20,000 fans, ages 16 and older

On Tuesday, May 19, 20,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home a unique Cardinals T-shirt.

Cardinals Visor

Wednesday, May 20 vs. Atlanta Braves, 6:45 pm

20,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Adult Long-Sleeve Hooded Pullover

Friday, May 22 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

On Friday, May 22, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older can sport their favorite team, the St. Louis Cardinals, while staying warm in this long-sleeve hooded pullover. Perfect for those cooler nights at the ballpark this summer!

Purina Pooches in the Ballpark (Purina)

Saturday, May 23 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:15 pm

Fans with a special ticket will be allowed to bring their dog to a designated section of the ballpark, courtesy of Purina. Stay tuned for information regarding a pre-game full of activities.

Paul Goldschmidt Bobblehead (Purina)

Saturday, May 23 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Kids Home White Paul Goldschmidt Jersey (St. Louis Children’s Hospital)

Sunday, May 24 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:15 pm

12,000 kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket

Now it is time to outfit the kids with the jersey of their favorite first baseman in the league, Paul Goldschmidt. On Sunday, May 24, 12,000 kids ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket will take home this home white jersey, courtesy of St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

“YADI” Tumbler (Apple Vacations)

Friday, May 29 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Did you miss one of the most popular promotional items of 2019? Now is your chance to join us on Friday, May 29, when the Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates. This day 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home a stainless steel, powder-coated tumbler featuring Yadier Molina, courtesy of Apple Vacations!

Adult Red Embroidered Jersey (Scott Credit Union)

Saturday, May 30 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Saturday, May 30, is a date you do not want to miss! 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home an embroidered Cardinals jersey, courtesy of Scott Credit Union. This red jersey is similar to the one that the team wears in Florida for Spring Training and features an embroidered front logo that truly makes it a high-quality item!

Willie McGee Bobblehead Gnome (AAA Insurance)

Sunday, May 31 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

On Sunday, May 31, you can add to your bobblehead and gnome collection with this special, one-of-a-kind item. That day, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will go home with an exclusive Willie McGee gnome bobblehead, courtesy of AAA Insurance.

JUNE

Cardinals Decal (Shelter Insurance)

Monday, June 1 vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans entering with a ticket

Join us on Monday, June 1, when the Cardinals take on the Toronto Blue Jays. On this day, 30,000 fans will take home a Cardinals Decal, courtesy of Shelter Insurance.

Cardinals Bucket Hat

Tuesday, June 2 vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:15 pm

20,000 fans, ages 16 and older

June T-Shirt of the Month (TD Ameritrade)

Tuesday, June 16 vs. Colorado Rockies, 7:15 pm

20,000 fans, ages 16 and older

On Tuesday, June 16, 20,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home a unique Cardinals T-shirt, courtesy of TD Ameritrade!

Cardinals Alumni Weekend (Heartland Coca-Cola):

Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21

Heartland Coca-Cola proudly presents the first-ever Cardinals Alumni Weekend. Stay tuned for more details.

Ted Simmons Bobblehead (Coca-Cola and Dierbergs)

Friday, June 19 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Join us on Friday, June 19, when the Cardinals take on the Reds! On this night, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home a unique bobblehead of Cardinals great Ted Simmons! This is a bobble everyone will want to add to their collection, courtesy of Coca-Cola and Dierbergs.

Adult Mystery “Players Weekend” Jersey (Maryville University)

Saturday, June 20 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Throughout the years, many Cardinals players with unique nicknames have left their mark on the organization and will be remembered for decades to come. On Saturday, June 20, we celebrate a few of those players with a Mystery “Players Weekend” Jersey, courtesy of Maryville University. You will not know which player’s nickname will be on the back of your jersey until you walk through the gates of Busch Stadium to watch the Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Reds!

Cardinals Belt

Sunday, June 21 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Celebrate Father’s Day at the ballpark with the Cardinals. Fans everywhere will love to sport their favorite team with this stadium-exclusive giveaway, adjustable belt. Join the celebration at the ballpark on Father’s Day when 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will go home with one of the most popular giveaway items for 2020.

Cardinals Growth Poster (MO Farmers Care)

Sunday, June 21 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:15 pm

All kids, ages 15 and under entering with a ticket

Grow tall like the pros! Missouri Farmers Care is providing each kid who attends the game with a growth poster, so they can track their growth alongside Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty!

JULY

July T-Shirt of the Month

Wednesday, July 1 vs. Washington Nationals, 7:15 pm

20,000 fans, ages 16 and older

On Wednesday, July 1, 20,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home a unique Cardinals T-shirt.

Whitey Herzog Fishing Bobblehead

Friday, July 3 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

On Friday, July 3, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home the Cardinals Hall of Fame Manager’s bobblehead! This unique bobblehead features Whitey Herzog participating in one of his favorite pastimes, fishing! This is a giveaway that you will not want to miss!

Adult Mystery Patriotic Baseball Hat (Country Bob’s)

Saturday, July 4 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 6:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Busch Stadium. That day, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home a patriotic baseball cap, courtesy of Country Bob’s.

Jack Buck Statue with Voice Chip (Ameren Illinois)

Sunday, July 5 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

“We will see you …” Sunday, July 5, when the Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers! That day, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home a replica of the Jack Buck statue, which can be found outside of Busch Stadium. This giveaway will also include a voice chip that will feature Jack Buck himself, courtesy of Ameren Illinois!

Kids Item TBD

Sunday, July 19 vs. New York Yankees, 1:15 pm

All kids, ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket

AUGUST

Adult Paul Goldschmidt Home White Replica Jersey (Wells Fargo Advisors)

Friday, August 7 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Cardinals Adult Shortsleeve Hooded Wearable (Shane Co.)

Saturday, August 8 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Baseball Card Pack (Topps)

Saturday, August 8 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:15 pm

30,000 fans, entering with a ticket

Come watch the Cardinals take on the Pirates on Saturday, August 8 and celebrate National Trading Card Day. 30,000 fans entering with a ticket will receive an exclusive pack of baseball cards, courtesy of the Topps Trading Card Company.

Ozzie Smith Funko POP! Exclusive (Coca-Cola & Schnucks)

Sunday, August 9 vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, entering with a ticket

The Cardinals and Funko have joined forces again to create a Busch Stadium gate-giveaway exclusive. Funko POP! fans will not want to miss out on this one-of-a-kind exclusive to add to their collection, courtesy of Coca-Cola & Schnucks. In honor of Ozzie’s 13 Gold Glove Awards, 1,300 exclusive items will be painted completely gold.

August T-Shirt of the Month

Wednesday, August 12 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:45 pm

20,000 fans, ages 16 and older

On Thursday, August 12, 20,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home a unique Cardinals T-shirt.

Adult Cardinals Hockey Sweater (FOX Sports Midwest)

Friday, August 14 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Now you can look like the pros on the ice and on the field! Friday, August 14, when the Cards take on the Brewers, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home a Cardinals hockey sweater, courtesy of Fox Sports Midwest!

Yadier Molina Bobblehead (Ameren Missouri)

Saturday, August 15 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 6:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Come see the Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, August 15. 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will receive their very own bobblehead of the Cardinals catcher, courtesy of Ameren Missouri!

Adult Replica Batting Practice Hat (Nathan’s Famous)

Sunday, August 16 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Kids Replica Batting Practice Hat (Nathan’s Famous)

Sunday, August 16 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:15 pm

All kids, ages 15 and younger, entering with a ticket

Cardinals Hall of Fame Weekend (Edward Jones):

Friday, Aug. 28 through Sunday, Aug. 30

Commemorative items all weekend long, highlighting some of St. Louis’ most popular Hall of Famers.

1942 World Champions Beer Stein (Budweiser)

Friday, August 28 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 21 and older

Budweiser is providing 30,000 fans ages 21 and older the tenth stein in the Championship series, highlighting the Cardinals’ World Championship vs. the New York Yankees in 1942.

Mystery Cardinals Hall of Fame Bobblehead (Edward Jones)

Saturday, August 29 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:15 pm

30,000 fans, ages 16 and older

Celebrate the seventh class of the Cardinals Hall of Fame with this unique item that highlights your 2020 fan vote inductees. On this day, 30,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home a Mystery Inductee Bobblehead, brought to you by Edward Jones.

Cardinals Build-A-Bear Workshop Hall of Fame Bear (Build-A-Bear Workshop)

Sunday, August 30 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:15 pm

12,000 kids, 15 and younger entering with a ticket

On Sunday, August 30, 12,000 kids ages 15 and younger entering with a ticket will go home with their very own, stadium-exclusive Build-A-Bear Workshop bear. This bear is sporting a Cardinals Hall of Fame Jacket, just like the Cardinals greats!

SEPTEMBER

September T-Shirt of the Month

Tuesday, September 1 vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:45 pm

20,000 fans, ages 16 and older

On Tuesday, September 1, 20,000 fans ages 16 and older will take home a unique Cardinals T-shirt. The design of the shirt will be decided by a fan vote. Stay tuned for more information and voting opportunities!

Cardinals Beanie

Monday, September 21 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 6:45 pm

20,000 fans, ages 16 and older

2021 Cardinals Magnet Schedule (Shelter Insurance)

Tuesday, September 22 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 6:45 pm

All fans entering with a ticket

Cardinals fans can start planning ahead to the summer of 2021. During the last two regular-season home games of the year, Shelter Insurance will give every fan a 2021 Cardinals schedule!

2021 Cardinals Magnet Schedule (Shelter Insurance)

Wednesday, September 23 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 5:45 pm

All fans entering with a ticket

Cardinals fans can start planning ahead to the summer of 2021. During the last two regular-season home games of the year, Shelter Insurance will give every fan a 2021 Cardinals schedule!

2021 Free Ticket Voucher

Wednesday, September 23 vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 5:45 pm

All fans entering with a ticket

All fans will receive a free ticket to a 2021 Cardinals regular-season home game!