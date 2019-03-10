ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — The St. Louis Cardinals didn’t just make a jump in the National League Central standings this season. They also climbed a spot league-wide in total home attendance.

The Cardinals had overall attendance of 3.48 million at Busch Stadium in the regular season. That ranks second in Major League Baseball, trailing only the Dodgers’ home attendance of 3.97 million. The New York Yankees were third in MLB and tops in the American League with total attendance of 3.3 million at Yankee Stadium.

The Cardinals’ attendance per game this season was up 2.3% from 2018, which saw the franchise sell 3.4 million tickets and finish third overall in league attendance. MLB attendance figures account for total tickets sold, and the Cardinals do not release actual turnstile attendance.

Photos: Inside Ballpark Village's construction - St. Louis Business Journal As the St. Louis Cardinals regular season nears its conclusion, development of Ballpark Village's new apartment tower also is inching closer to completion. The 29-story, 297-unit One Cardinal Way tower is about 65% to 70% complete, officials said Wednesday during a media tour of the construction site.

Adam Olsen of the St. Louis Cardinals makes time for family - St. Louis Business Journal Adam Olsen has worked in the sports industry long enough to know the toll that travel can have on one's personal life. "If you don't intentionally try to make time for the family, it's easy to lose them," he said. As the director of medical operations and head athletic trainer with the St.

This year marks the 16th consecutive season and 23rd all-time that the Cardinals have drawn more than 3 million fans, according to the team. The season’s attendance ranks 5th highest in franchise history, officials said. The only seasons that have exceeded this year’s total are 2005, 2007, 2014 and 2015.

Scroll through the gallery on the St. Louis Business Journal to see how each MLB team ranked this year in attendance.

More local news:

RELATED: Mikolas, Cardinals feeling loose, confident ahead of NLDS match up with Braves

RELATED: Do you have the perfect name for St. Louis' MLS team? The owners want to hear it

RELATED: Police send warning after skimmers found at Hazelwood gas station