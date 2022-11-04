Here's where Cardinals players rank among the highest-paid MLB players in 2022

Nolan Arenado is the Cardinals' highest-paid player in 2022. But where does everyone else rank among the top paid players in baseball?

ST. LOUIS — Baseball is a big-money business for the players, and the billionaire owners dishing out the salaries.

But just how much are your favorite players making in 2022?

The Associated Press compiled salaries for the 514 MLB players on opening day rosters and injured lists who will earn $1 million or more in 2022.

Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values.

So, where do players on the Cardinals' roster slot in? Here's a look.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado is the team's highest-paid player in 2022. With a salary of $32,874,847, Arenado is the eighth-highest-paid player in the Major Leagues in 2022.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is the second-highest-paid player for the Cardinals in 2022, making $25,333,333. He's the 21st-highest-paid player in the majors this season.

Staff ace Adam Wainwright is the team's third-highest paid player at $17,500,000 for 2022. Wainwright is the 63rd-highest-paid player in baseball in 2022.

Not far behind is starter Miles Mikolas, tied for the 65th-highest salary in baseball in 2022 at $17,000,000.

Catcher Yadier Molina, who re-signed for one final year in St. Louis, will make $10,000,000 in 2022. He's tied for the 124th spot among all players in the majors.

Newly-acquired starter Steven Matz is tied for the 146th-highest salary in baseball for 2022 at $8,500,000.

Shortstop Paul DeJong is the 212th-highest-paid player in baseball in 2022, making $6,166,667.

Gold glove center fielder Harrison Bader checks in at 244th on the list, at $5,200,000.

Designated hitter Corey Dickerson and starter Jack Flaherty, who is currently on the IL to open the season, are tied for the 250th-highest salary in 2022 at $5,000,000.

Tyler O'Neill is headed to salary arbitration with the team, but for now, he's listed as the 309th-highest-paid player in the majors at $3,775,000.

Pitcher Alex Reyes, also on the injured list to start the season, checks in at 346th on the list at $2,850,000.

Relievers T.J. McFarland and Drew VerHagen and designated hitter Albert Pujols are tied for the 367th-highest salary in baseball for 2022 at $2,500,000. Pujols is back in St. Louis for what he has said will be his final season in the majors.

Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos is the 381st-highest-paid player in the game at $2,410,000.

Reliever Aaron Brooks is tied for the 459th spot on the list, making $1,400,000 in 2022.

Reliever Nick Wittgren is tied for the 488th spot on the list, making $1,200,000 in 2022.

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson is in a tie for the 499th spot among top earners in 2022. He'll make $1,050,000 this year.

Those are all the players on the Cardinals roster making over $1 million for the 2022 season, according to the Associated Press.

New York Mets ace and St. Louis native Max Scherzer is the highest-paid player in baseball in 2022, making $43,333,333. Angels outfielder Mike Trout is the highest-paid position player, raking in $37,116,667 in 2022.