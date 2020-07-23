How to celebrate St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day

Opening Day will look a little different this year, but here are some ways you can still celebrate

ST. LOUIS — Opening Day for St. Louis Cardinals fans looks a little different this year.

It’s July, wearing masks and social distancing is the way of life and there will be no fans in the stands at Busch Stadium.

How can fans still celebrate the day? We made a list of events taking place along with some deals and specials.

Game day specials include buckets of beer for $4 and select appetizers for $5

Wear your Cardinal jersey and receive a free Anheuser Busch beer with the purchase of any pizza, sandwich or entrée.

Mention the ad on their website for buy-one-get-one free on frozen yogurt cups.

Happy Hour is Wednesday through Sunday 2-5 p.m. $1 off all draft beers.

Tickets for the Budweiser Brew House Bud Deck went on sale last week. Each ticket includes a food and drink package from one hour prior to the first pitch until the seventh inning stretch. Click here to buy tickets.

Has expansive outdoor seating and features a full menu with beer selection and signature cocktail menu. The rooftop venue features a 15’ LED viewing display.

"For the Love of the Game" catering menu includes nacho bar, hot dogs, soft pretzels, bratwurst, cookie bar and boxes of cracker jacks.

Offering two free Simply Salted Caramels with minimum purchase of $10.

Opened its ground-floor restaurant for in-venue accommodations as well as patio space and extended sidewalk seating.

Save up to 15% at Drury Hotels with promo code: Cards.

The venue offers a full food and drink menu for in-venue dining seven days a week. Provides a 40' LED screen on a wall of high-definition screens for game-viewing

On game days, happy hour prices are $4 for drafts, $5 for premium wells and $6 for house wine.

Special Happy Hour until closing on Opening Day – $5 selected beer and $5 appetizers.

Cardinals Stadium Scare escape room – During a sold out game at the stadium, a maniacal character takes you and your friends hostage.

When the Cardinals score three home runs you can visit all three sites for the price of one the next day. Three site tickets will be $14 and available online only.

Watch the game on the big screen at the bar. $10 domestic beer buckets, $5 daiquiris and free popcorn with purchase.

While watching a Cards game at the bar, get the RBar Burger Special for $12.

There will be in-venue and outdoor patio seating available with a full food and drink menu.

Offers more than 40,000 square feet of outdoor gathering space, more than 350 seats and a LED screen for guests to watch the game, steps away from the stadium.

Get a Take 'n Bake pizza and 4-pack of #6 Classic American Lager, their collaboration with the Stan Musial family, starting at $21.

Celebrate on the rooftop with a birds eye view of Busch Stadium

If you know of any events or specials for Opening Day, please send them to ksdk-web@ksdk.com.