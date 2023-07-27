Staying cool at Cardinals games: Can you bring a water bottle into Busch Stadium?

To help the thousands of fans expected for the four-game series, the Cardinals are reminding fans of their policies and taking a few extra steps to keep people cool.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are returning home to take on the rival Chicago Cubs this weekend, but the Cardinals will be competing with more than just their on-field rival.

Temperatures are expected to be at or above 100 degrees Thursday and Friday, and temperatures in the 90s are expected through the weekend.

Before you head to the ballpark, look at the Cardinals' bag and cooler policy. The team allows soft-sided coolers with the maximum allowed dimensions of 8"x10"x8" at all home games. Whether you pack a cooler or not, fans can bring in non-alcoholic drinks as long as they are in plastic bottles that are factory sealed. Bottles can not be larger than two liters.

Fans can also bring in empty plastic cups, mugs or bottles that can be filled inside the stadium.

For this weekend, the team has set up seven 125-gallon water coolers around the ballpark to provide fans with free water and large “swamp” fans just inside the Busch Stadium gates to help cool guests and staff as they enter the ballpark.

Team spokesman Carson Shipley said ushers have been instructed to look for signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion. They may offer to move fans into shaded areas if they notice people exhibiting symptoms.

The team will also have an extra medical crew at the ballpark to help with a potential increase in heat-related medical issues.