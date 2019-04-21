St. Louis starter Dakota Hudson (0-1, 6.08) has never faced the Mets in his two-year career.

Converted to a starter after 26 appearances out of the bullpen as a rookie last season, Hudson is coming off his poorest outing. He allowed six runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings on Monday in a 10-7 loss in Milwaukee.

Hudson should continue to benefit from the services of veteran catcher Yadier Molina, who's expected to play after taking back-to-back days off last week and resting the last two innings Saturday.

Shildt said Molina sees the game better than anybody he's ever worked with in baseball.

"His value is beyond measurable," Shildt said. "He's got a feel for the game, an understanding for the game, he's a winning player and he knows what it's like to win."

Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was 1-for-9 in the series until hammering a solo homer in the eighth inning on Saturday, his eighth of the season.

St. Louis first-year manager Mike Shildt told WCBS that he continues to be awed by all the elements Goldschmidt brings to the team.

"I just appreciate how steady of a performer he is, and how he goes about things," Shildt said. "Just does all the little things, and then it's residual in the clubhouse, too. He shows up and his preparation is really excellent, and that has a residual effect in the clubhouse."

