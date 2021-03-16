The 6 most impressive players halfway through Cardinals spring training

There have been a number of players who stand out halfway through spring training. But who has impressed the most for the Cardinals?

JUPITER, Fla. — We're just over two weeks away from opening day and have just passed the "halfway" point at least in terms of games in spring training.

So who has impressed the most for the Cardinals down at camp in Jupiter?

Here are six guys, and a few honorable mentions, who have been off to a hot start for the Cardinals as they get ready for 2021.

1: Tyler O'Neill

If you've tuned in to any part of Cardinals spring training so far, you likely know Tyler O'Neill has been crushing it.

The 2020 gold glove winner in left field had flashed his offensive prowess before, but fans are hoping this flash during the spring is finally the real deal.

O'Neill is hitting an outrageous .500 through 24 at-bats, with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI so far in spring training.

O'Neill has also been spraying the ball to all fields, and only has six strikeouts on the spring, both of which are positive signs.

If this is the Tyler O'Neill that decides to come north with the Cardinals, fans could be in for a treat.

2: Alex Reyes

In four spring appearances, Reyes has faced 17 batters. He has struck out seven of them, allowed just two hits and not walked a single batter.

He looks like the guy everyone had been waiting for before injuries set his path to big league glory back a bit.

His delivery is compact and powerful. That's bad news for opposing hitters.

Side-by-side of Reyes's 2020 and 2021 deliveries

Requested by @b_g_h pic.twitter.com/xaXOIYDMTi — cardinalsgifs (@cardinalsgifs) March 10, 2021

3: Adam Wainwright

What else can we say about Adam Wainwright?

He's the oldest player in the National League and has looked like the rotation's ace so far in spring training after coming back to the Cardinals on a one-year deal. I think he may just have this whole song and dance down.

Through three starts and nine innings, Wainwright has a 1.00 ERA, nine strikeouts and has only given up two hits.

Get him on a regular-season mound yesterday.

4: Yadier Molina

See above.

Not only does Molina have an OPS of .935, he's been out there catching what seems like almost every game, hit an absolutely mammoth homer and has created the moment of spring training with his cat and mouse game against Jose Siri of the Astros.

5: Tommy Parsons

I don't think most casual Cardinals fans knew who Tommy Parsons was coming into spring training, but get ready for him to find a place in the team's bullpen sometime this season.

The 25-year-old righty has made it as high as Memphis, and has his sights set on the big leagues in the near future.

So far in spring, Parsons has allowed just four hits and no runs through eight and a third innings while walking just one and striking out seven.

6: John Nogowski

Another surprise of camp, first baseman John Nogowski has been crushing for the Cardinals.

Sure there are more well-known guys also having nice springs, but none of them are hitting like this guy.

In 18 at-bats, Nogowski is hitting .333 with a .978 OPS, a home run 8 RBI and an impressive five walks.

He's not going to take Paul Goldschmidt's job anytime soon, but Nogowski is making the most of his spring training opportunity.

Honorable Mentions: Nolan Arenado, Andrew Knizner, Matthew Liberatore and Tommy Edman